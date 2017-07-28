ADAG Stocks Gain

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani (Reliance) group stocks were buzzing during Friday’s trade on the BSE. Reliance Capital was the top gainer among them, spiking over 7% as of 1152 hours on Friday, on the BSE.

Reliance Capital was trading at Rs 705.70, up by Rs 46.55 or 7.06%. The stock traded on new 52-week high value of Rs 710.60. It attracted traded volume of 73,97,429shares and traded value of Rs 51,422.49 lakh on the NSE.

Among other stocks of the Reliance group, Reliance Infrastructure was trading at Rs 527 per share, up by Rs 18.65 or 3.67%. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.75 times.

Reliance Communication was trading at Rs 26.45, up by Rs 0.80 or 3.12% and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.03 times. The stock attracted a traded volume of 1,34,69,611 shares and traded value of Rs 3,518.26 lakh on the NSE.

Reliance Power was trading at Rs 45.90, up by Rs 1 or 2.23% on the BSE and attracted traded volume of 36,53,254 shares and traded value of Rs 1,668.81 lakh on the NSE.

