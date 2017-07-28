India Cements Q1FY18 Standalone Net Profit Declines 39.9% Yoy

India Cements’ standalone revenue for the quarter came in at Rs. 1462 crore, registering 21.5% yoy increase.

EBITDA for the quarter fell by 7.8% yoy to Rs. 186 crore with a corresponding margin contraction of 405 bps. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 12.7%. This margin contraction was led by increase in employee benefit expenses, power & fuel cost, transportation & handling cost and raw material cost by 44.6% yoy, 41.5% yoy, 22.5% yoy and 16.5% yoy, respectively.

The PAT for the quarter came in at Rs. 26.4 crore, yoy decline of 39.9%. This was partly led by increase in finance cost by 5.9% yoy.

