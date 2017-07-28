Dredging Corporation Bags Order From Bangladesh

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) has signed an agreement worth Rs 102 crore with Mongla Port Authority, Bangladesh for dredging in Pussur Channel, said the company in a BSE filing on Friday.

DCI has been exploring foreign markets to expand its market base outside India. The project involves dredging of around 3.88 million cum to be completed within 15 months at a cost of Rs 102 crore, the company said adding that it has planned to commence the dredging work by September 2017.

Dredging Corporation of India was trading at Rs 647.10, down by Rs 7.45 or 1.14% as of 1146 hours on Friday, on the BSE.

The stock attracted traded volume of 2,53,465 shares and traded value of Rs 1,648.74 lakh on the NSE.

