Bharti Airtel To Launch VoLTE Service

Telecom major, Bharti Airtel plans to come up with its VoLTE service which enables phone calls via 4G technology, across the country by the end of FY18, reported a leading news agency.

Through this launch the company aims to compete with Reliance Jio. Currently, Reliance Jio is the only operator in the country which is offering voice call on 4G network via using VoLTE technology.

Bharti Airtel’s quarterly net profit slumped 75%, to Rs 367 crore for the quarter ended June 2017 from Rs 1,462 crore in the year-ago period. This decline was caused by Reliance Jio's launch, which offers very competitive data packs along with free voice calls.

The stock was closed at Rs 416, down by 2.40% on BSE. It opened at Rs 429.90 per share. It touched an intraday high and low at Rs 429.90 and Rs 411.95, respectively.

