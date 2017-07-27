Foseco India Declares Interim Dividend

Foseco India on Thursday has declared first interim dividend of Rs 6 per share of face value of Rs 10. The record date for the payment of first interim dividend will be August 1, 2017.

The commodity chemicals player touched its intra-day high of Rs 1,507.05 per share and an intraday low of Rs 1,470 per share on BSE.

The stock on NSE has attracted a traded volume of 784 shares and a traded value of 11.80 lakh.

The company has a return on equity of 28.55% for the past three years and maintained a dividend payout of 50.36%.

On a yearly basis, the stock has underperformed BSE Small cap index.

Foseco India Limited is an India-based company, which is a manufacturer of foundry chemicals and fluxes. The Company operates through metallurgical products and services segment. The company operates factories in Sanaswadi, Pune and Puducherry.

