Nifty And Sensex Ends Flat HDFC Top Gainer

Nifty and Sensex closed almost flat at 10,020 and 32,383 level, respectively. Nifty was holding its morning gains till the fag end, but a sharp downfall in ITC and Reliance Industries in the closing hour dragged the index.

Nifty had biggest absolute gains in July derivative contract series, since March 2016. The index reported 5.3% gains in the July series. Sensex gained 5%, Bank Nifty gained 7.6%, Nifty Mid-cap index gained 4.4% and BSE Small-cap index gained 4.6% in the series ended today.In the broader market indices, BSE Mid-cap and Small-cap index had a jolly ride in the morning hour. BSE mid-cap index touched its all-time high of 15,441 level in the morning hours. The index closed at 15,255 level, down by 0.55%. BSE Small-cap index closed at 16,015 level down by 0.52%.Advances declines ratio was in favour of declines. There were 346 advances, 1,031 declines and 33 unchanged stocks on NSE, showing that bears dominated the bulls on the bourse.HDFC was the stock of the day which touched its fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,742.8, up by Rs 109.55 per share or 6.7% on BSE. The stock closed at Rs 1,723.95, up by Rs 90.7 per share or 5.55%. Despite the heavyweight stocks HDFC and HDFC Bank being in the positive territory, major indices could not witness any further upsurge to new highs.Heavyweight stocks on the bourses had mixed performance on Thursday. Yes Bank gained nearly 5% to touch its fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,798 per share on NSE. The stock closed at around Rs 1,783 per share, up by over 4%. It was the most active stock by value on NSE. ITC lost around 1.62% in its share price to end at Rs 288.65 per share on BSE.Maruti Suzuki reported increase in its profits for Q1FY18 on Y-o-Y basis. The stock touched its fresh 52-week high of Rs 7,683.4 per share, up by 1.56%. The stock closed at Rs 7592.3 per share, marginally up by 0.19% on BSE.Dr Reddy’s, HCL Technologies, Aditya Birla Fashion disappointed the investors by posting weak results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. ITC has not yet reported their Q1FY18 results and is expected to announce the results in the post-market hours.

