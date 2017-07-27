Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty Hovers Around 10070

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and calls Thursday 27 July 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 27 July 2017.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Major housing finance companies are trading at their high point of the day though the benchmark indices are off from day’s high levels.HDFC is the top gainer in housing finance segment trading at Rs 1720.25 per share, up by 5.33%. It is also top gainer in Nifty50 and Sensex and has been contributing the most to their gains. Sahara housing is second top gainer trading at Rs 75.95 per share, up by nearly 5%. Coral India Finance is up by 4.91% at Rs 290.7 per share.IND Bank Housing was up by 4.82% at Rs 23.9 per share. Gruh Finance and Can Fin Homes are up by over 1%. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32546 up 164 points, while Nifty is trading at 10074 up 53 points. A total of 69 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 19 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔ or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔