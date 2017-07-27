Live Stock Market Updates: Bank Nifty Touches 25k Mark For The First Time Ever; Nifty Holds 10100 Level

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and calls Thursday 27 July 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 27 July 2017.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Bank Nifty has touched record high level of 25K for the first time ever. Its all time high stands at 25016 level The index was trading tad lower at 24977 level, up by 306 points or 1.24%. Bank Nifty’s gains are led by the upsurge in Yes Bank. The stock is top gainer in the index trading at Rs 1784 per share, up by Rs 72.75 per share or 4.25%.Other bank stocks including IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI are trading in positive territory higher by over 1%. Only Federal Bank is the losing stock in Bank Nifty.There were 761 advances, 839 declines and 359 unchanged stocks on BSE reflecting mixed sentiments floating in the market. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32618 up 235 points, while Nifty is trading at 10100 up 79 points. A total of 63 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 18 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔