Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty Touches 10100 Mark BSE Mid-Cap Index At Life-Time High

Mid-cap index on BSE is trading at its all-time high level of 15441. Mphasis is top gainer in the index trading at Rs 628.25 per share, up by 5.62%. Other mid-cap stocks like Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Capital, GE T&D, Crompton Greaves, L&T Finance Holdings and Exide Industries were trading in positive territory up by over 2%.There were 1185 advances, 1007 declines and 136 unchanged stocks on BSE reflecting strong positive sentiments floating in the market. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32624 up 242 points, while Nifty is trading at 10101 up 81 points. A total of 53 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 12 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

