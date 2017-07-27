Live Stock Market Updates: Market Extends Morning Gain Nifty Chases 10100

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and calls Thursday 27 July 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 27 July 2017.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Nifty Realty index is the top gainer among sectoral indices in the morning hour. Indiabulls Real Estate is the top gainer in realty segment trading at around Rs 239.05 per share, up by Rs 14.75 per share or 6.58%.Prestige Developers and HDIL are also trading in positive territory, up by over 1%. Other realty stocks like Phoenix, DLF, Oberoi Realty and Sobha Developers are also trading in the green zone.There were 1125 advances, 739 declines and 94 unchanged stocks on BSE reflecting strong positive sentiments floating in the market. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32597 up 214 points, while NSE Nifty is trading at 10091 up 70 points. A total of 53 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 12 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.



