Tata Elxsi Board Approves Bonus Share

Tata Elxsi Limited on Thursday informed about the issuance of bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 1:1, i.e one bonus share of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up for every one existing equity share.

The bonus shares will be issued out of general reserve of the company available as at March 31, 2017. The bonus shares are expected to be dispatch by September 2017.

Pre-bonus issue paid-up share capital is 3,11,38,220 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating Rs 3,113.82 lakhs. Post-bonus issue paid-up share capital will be 6,22,76,440 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating Rs 6,227.64 lakhs.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,740.90, up by 3.71% on BSE at 1434 hours. It opened at Rs 1.681 per share.

