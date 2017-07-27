MEP Infra Hits Lower Circuit

The share price of MEP Infrastructure Developers witnessed a steep fall of 9.16% at Rs 114.55 per share on BSE. The stock breached lower circuit of Rs 100.90 per share.

The stock on NSE has attracted a traded volume of 50,72,972 shares and a traded value of 5,633.54 lakh. The company has delivered growth of 9.87% over past five years.

On yearly basis, the stock has given 151% returns and also outperformed BSE Small Cap index.

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd is a toll management company. The company operates network of roads, highways, bridges and toll plazas. The company's services include toll management, which provides infrastructure management and toll collection covering Mumbai entry points, operate-transfer (BOT) project at Baramati with Road Infrastructure Development Company of Rajasthan (RIDCOR) in Rajasthan.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔