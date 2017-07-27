Newsvine

MEP Infra Hits Lower Circuit

The share price of MEP Infrastructure Developers witnessed a steep fall of 9.16% at Rs 114.55 per share on BSE. The stock breached lower circuit of Rs 100.90 per share.
The stock on NSE has attracted a traded volume of 50,72,972 shares and a traded value of 5,633.54 lakh. The company has delivered growth of 9.87% over past five years.
On yearly basis, the stock has given 151% returns and also outperformed BSE Small Cap index.
MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd is a toll management company. The company operates network of roads, highways, bridges and toll plazas. The company&apos;s services include toll management, which provides infrastructure management and toll collection covering Mumbai entry points, operate-transfer (BOT) project at Baramati with Road Infrastructure Development Company of Rajasthan (RIDCOR) in Rajasthan.
