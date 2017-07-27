s Bank Hits Record High On Solid Q1 Result

Yes Bank gained over 4% during Thursday’s trade on the BSE. The stock hit its all-time high of Rs 1,796.50 per share, riding on a better-than-expected 32% rise in Q1FY18 profit and a lower bad loan ratio.

The stock was among the top gainers on Nifty.

Yes Bank was trading at Rs 1,789.20 per share, up by Rs 77.45 or 4.52% as at 1445 hours on Thursday, on the BSE. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.01 times and was trading at a new 52-week high value of Rs 1,796.50.

The stock attracted traded volume of 89,77,883 shares and traded value of Rs 1,59,589.05 lakh on the NSE.

The bank has stepped up its presence in the credit market. A 7.8% share in incremental systemic credit has boosted its overall share to 1.8% from 1.5% in the previous year.

