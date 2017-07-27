Aptech Divests Non-Core Asset

As a part of company strategy of divesting non-core assets, Aptech on Wednesday, July 26,2017, sold its rights in the land situated at Karjat, Distruct Raigad at a consideration of Rs 16.50 crore, said the company in a BSE filing on Thursday.

Aptech was trading at Rs 196.80, down by Rs 3.20 or 1.60% as at 1503 hours on Thursday, on the BSE.

The stock attracted traded volume of 3,16,250 shares and traded value of Rs 628.89 lakh on the NSE. The company had hit its 52-week high of Rs 250.75 on February 14, 2017 and 52-week low of Rs 68.55 on August 2, 2016.

Aptech is a global career education company. The Company's business segments are categorized as Individual Training (or Retail) and Enterprise Business (or Non-retail).

