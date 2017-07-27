Maruti Suzuki India Q1FY18 Standalone Net Profit Rises 4.4% Yoy

Maruti Suzuki's Q1FY18 standalone results for the quarter came in mixed versus street estimates. Revenue for the quarter came in 13.3% higher than the estimated figure of Rs. 17449 crore. EBITDA for the quarter came in 6.5% lower than the estimated figure of Rs. 2494 crore. And lastly, net profit for the quarter came in 6.7% lower than the estimated figure of Rs. 1669 crore.

Maruti Suzuki standalone revenue for the quarter came in at Rs. 19,777 crore, registering 16.4% yoy increase. This was driven by growth in domestic sales volume by 14.3% yoy.

EBITDA for the quarter rose by 5.2% yoy to Rs. 2331 crore with a corresponding margin contraction of 124 bps. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 11.8%.

The PAT for the quarter came in at Rs. 1556 crore, yoy increase of 4.4%.

