Dr Reddys Laboratories Q1FY18 Consolidated Net Profit Declines 61% Yoy To Rs.57 Crore

Dr. Reddy's laboratories Q1FY18 standalone results for the quarter registered a miss versus street estimates. Revenue for the quarter came in 4.1 % lower than the estimated figure of Rs. 3383 crore. EBITDA for the quarter came in 60.1 % lower than the estimated figure of Rs. 601 crore. And lastly, net profit for the quarter came in 79.1 % lower than the estimated figure of Rs. 282 crore.

Dr. Reddy's laboratories standalone revenue for the quarter came in at Rs. 3248.9 crore, registering 2% yoy increase. This was aided by rise in global generics revenue by 3% yoy to Rs.2748 crore.

EBITDA for the quarter fell by 27.5% yoy to Rs. 240 crore with a corresponding margin contraction of 300 bps. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 7.4%. This margin contraction was aided by rise in cost of materials by 7.7% yoy to Rs.654 crore in Q1FY18

The PAT for the quarter came in at Rs. 57 crore, yoy decline of 61.1%.

