Parsvnath Developers Dips On Back Of Land Dispute

Parsvnath Developers has received a blow as the land owner Devidayal Aluminium Industries (DAIPL) has cancelled the power of attorney (PoA) for the Parsvnath Exotica project plot and sent a legal notice to Parsvnath Developers to vacate the land within a month. The developer, however, termed the cancellation illegal.

The 31-acre plot was given to Parsvnath for the Exotica project in 2004, on a revenue sharing basis. The agreement was renewed in December 2010 and the builder got three years to complete the project. On failing to even begin construction within this time, Parsvnath got a six-month grace period.

Meanwhile, the stock witnessed a fall of 3.89% at Rs 23 per share on BSE. The stock on NSE attracted a traded volume of 19,12,827 shares and a traded value of Rs 458.50 lakh.

