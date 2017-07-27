Newsvine

ways2capitaladvisor

ways2capitaladvisor does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1056 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Info Edge Invests Rs 115 Million In Two Companies

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital-equitytips.blogspot.in
Seeded on Thu Jul 27, 2017 2:59 AM
Discuss:

Info Edge (India) on Wednesday has invested Rs 80 million in Green Leaves Consumer Services and nearly Rs 35 million in Wishbook Infoservices through its wholly-owned subsidiary.
 
The objective of the investment is to diversify its presence into a new line of business within the internet services industry.
 
After the investment, the aggregate shareholding owned by Info Edge is 49.37% stake in Green Leaves Consumer Services and 21.88% stake in Wishbook Infoservices.
 
Meanwhile, the stock traded in the positive territory gaining 0.84% at Rs 992.00 per share on BSE. On NSE, the stock attracted a traded volume of 4,506 shares and a traded value of Rs 104.53 lakh. The company has been maintaining a dividend payout of 20.75%.
For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔
Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor