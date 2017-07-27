Info Edge Invests Rs 115 Million In Two Companies

Info Edge (India) on Wednesday has invested Rs 80 million in Green Leaves Consumer Services and nearly Rs 35 million in Wishbook Infoservices through its wholly-owned subsidiary.



The objective of the investment is to diversify its presence into a new line of business within the internet services industry.



After the investment, the aggregate shareholding owned by Info Edge is 49.37% stake in Green Leaves Consumer Services and 21.88% stake in Wishbook Infoservices.



Meanwhile, the stock traded in the positive territory gaining 0.84% at Rs 992.00 per share on BSE. On NSE, the stock attracted a traded volume of 4,506 shares and a traded value of Rs 104.53 lakh. The company has been maintaining a dividend payout of 20.75%.

