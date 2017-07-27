Bata Eyes 300 Franchise Stores In 5 Years

Country's largest footwear retailer, Bata India is eyeing to get even bigger along with plans to open around 110 more stores this year.

Bata has opened 65 stores in FY18, said Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

"Same-store-sales growth (SSSG) need to be 8-10% and rest of the new store opening should contribute 4-5%. That is the plan we are taking forward and we will hit the double-digit income to the SSSG," he said.

Gopalakrishnan emphasised on a much speedier expansion to achieve the growth of 15-20%.

Bata India was trading at Rs 580.10, down by Rs 3.80 or 0.65% as at 1300 on Thursday, on the BSE.

