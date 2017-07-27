Newsvine

ways2capitaladvisor

ways2capitaladvisor does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1056 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Bata Eyes 300 Franchise Stores In 5 Years

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital-equitytips.blogspot.in
Seeded on Thu Jul 27, 2017 2:56 AM
Discuss:

Country's largest footwear retailer, Bata India is eyeing to get even bigger along with plans to open around 110 more stores this year.
Bata has opened 65 stores in FY18, said Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.
"Same-store-sales growth (SSSG) need to be 8-10% and rest of the new store opening should contribute 4-5%. That is the plan we are taking forward and we will hit the double-digit income to the SSSG," he said.
Gopalakrishnan emphasised on a much speedier expansion to achieve the growth of 15-20%.
Bata India was trading at Rs 580.10, down by Rs 3.80 or 0.65% as at 1300 on Thursday, on the BSE.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔
Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor