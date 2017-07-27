Ways2Capital Morning Update : Nifty Opens Above 10,000; Sensex

The market hit fresh record highs in early trade on Thursday, with the Nifty opening above 10,000 level on expiry day after US Federal Reserve meet and ahead of corporate earnings.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 126.76 points at 32,509.22 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 40.55 points to 10,061.20.

HCL Technologies and Yes Bank rallied up to 2.5 percent post earnings while ICICI Bank, Idea Cellular, ITC and Maruti Suzuki gained up to 1 percent ahead of earnings.

Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Hindalco and Bosch were moderately lower.

