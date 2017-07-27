Ways2Capital : Indian ADRs

Indian ADRs ended higher on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.13 percent at USD 15.81 and Wipro gained 0.11 percent at USD 6.12.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 0.07 percent at USD 9.54 and HDFC Bank gained 0.80 percent at USD 94.86.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors decliend 0.35 percent at USD 35.26 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.24 percent at USD 41.76.

