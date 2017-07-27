Newsvine

ways2capitaladvisor

ways2capitaladvisor does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1056 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Ways2Capital Update : F&O Cues

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital.blogspot.in
Seeded on Thu Jul 27, 2017 2:13 AM
Discuss:

F&O cues:
Nifty 10000 Put added 13.1 lakh shares in Open Interest on July 26
Nifty 10000 Call shed 20.1 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 10100 Call added 7.9 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 9950 Put added 7 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 9950 Call shed 12.9 lakh shares in Open Interest
FIIs in F&O on July 24 (Provisional data from NSE):
FII net sell Rs 801 crore in Index Future
FII net buy Rs 1763 crore in Index Options
FII net buy Rs 698 crore in Stock Future

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔
Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor