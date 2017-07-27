Ways2Capital Update : F&O Cues

F&O cues:

Nifty 10000 Put added 13.1 lakh shares in Open Interest on July 26

Nifty 10000 Call shed 20.1 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 10100 Call added 7.9 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 9950 Put added 7 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 9950 Call shed 12.9 lakh shares in Open Interest

FIIs in F&O on July 24 (Provisional data from NSE):

FII net sell Rs 801 crore in Index Future

FII net buy Rs 1763 crore in Index Options

FII net buy Rs 698 crore in Stock Future

