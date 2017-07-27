Somany Ceramics Witnesses Spurt In Volume Stock Surges Over 10%

Somany Ceramics, a furniture and paints sector player, is buzzing on the bourses because of a spurt in volume and high turnover traded in the stock.

The stock jumped by nearly 11% to touch its intraday high of Rs 851.95 per share. The total traded volume of the stock as of 1216 hours stood at 1,41,852 shares and traded value stood at Rs 11.45 crore. The stock has witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 303.12 times. It has gained around 31% in past six months and 27% in past one year.

Somany Ceramics specialises in ceramics and allied products segment. In the last four decades, the company has established itself as an unchallenged leader in the Indian ceramic Industry with significant presence in India, Africa, The Middle East, United Kingdom and Russia.

