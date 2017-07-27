Siyaram Silk Mills Slips On Approval Of Stock Split

Textile sector player, Siyaram Silk Mills traded in the negative territory after the board on Wednesday approved the sub-division of each equity shares of face value of Rs 10 to five equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each.

The sub-division of equity shares is subject to the approval of shareholders in the upcoming AGM.

The board of the company has also approved an investment up to Rs 25 crore in 9% cumulative redeemable preference shares of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd, a group company.

Meanwhile stock was down by over 2% at Rs 2,267 per share. On NSE, the stock attracted a traded volume of 4,506 shares and a traded value of 104.53 lakh. On a yearly basis, the stock has given 117.78% returns.

