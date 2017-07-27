Newsvine

ways2capitaladvisor

ways2capitaladvisor does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1028 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Renuka Sugar Tanks Over 4% Ahead Of Board Meet

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital-review.blogspot.in
Seeded on Thu Jul 27, 2017 1:20 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Extending its Wednesday’s losing streak, Shree Renuka Sugars was trading down by over 4% during Thursday’s trading session on the BSE, ahead of its board meeting.
The board will consider fund raising, in one or more tranches, that may include further public offer, rights issue, Global Depository Receipts, preferential issue or any other method for issuance of equity shares, the company said in a BSE filing.
Shree Renuka Sugars was trading at Rs 19.38, down by Rs 0.91 or 4.48% as at 1130 hours on Thursday, on the BSE.
The stock has attracted a traded volume of 1,11,40,272 shares and traded value of Rs 2,172.35 lakh on the NSE.
For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔ 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor