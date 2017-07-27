Renuka Sugar Tanks Over 4% Ahead Of Board Meet

Extending its Wednesday’s losing streak, Shree Renuka Sugars was trading down by over 4% during Thursday’s trading session on the BSE, ahead of its board meeting.

The board will consider fund raising, in one or more tranches, that may include further public offer, rights issue, Global Depository Receipts, preferential issue or any other method for issuance of equity shares, the company said in a BSE filing.

Shree Renuka Sugars was trading at Rs 19.38, down by Rs 0.91 or 4.48% as at 1130 hours on Thursday, on the BSE.

The stock has attracted a traded volume of 1,11,40,272 shares and traded value of Rs 2,172.35 lakh on the NSE.

