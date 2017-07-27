ITC Q1FY18 Result Expectations

FMCG heavyweight, ITC Limited is going to announce the company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. ITC has a weightage of around 8.86% in the Nifty50 index. Nifty is trading at 10100 and may show volatility in the afternoon hours as ITC announces its Q1FY18 result.

Following is the result expectations of ITC Limited:

ITC – result expectations (Q1FY18):

PAT likely to rise by 8.3% on Y-o-Y basis driven by improvement in operational performance.

Revenues may rise by 4.7% on Q-o-Q basis.

Operating Profit is likely to increase by 6.5% on Q-o-Q basis.

Cigarette business performance of the company would be important factor to watch out in Q1FY18 result. Cigarette volumes are anticipated to decline by around 2%.

