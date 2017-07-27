Indiabulls Real Estate Out Of F&O Ban Shares Up By 6%

Indiabulls Real Estate Limited’s shares soars by over 6% intraday during Thursday’s trading session after the report of its removal from the Future and Option (F&O) ban.

Generally, when the combined open interest in a stock's derivative contracts crosses 95% of the market-wide position limit, the stock goes under the ban in F&O.

The normal trading in the stock resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80% or below of the market-wide position limit.

The stock was trading at Rs 239.40, up by 6.88% on BSE at 1000 hours. It opened at Rs 227.95 per share. It touched its intraday high at Rs 244.50 and low at Rs 226.50 per share.

The stock attracted total traded volume of 1,55,90,999 shares and traded value of Rs 37,251.57 lakh on NSE at 1007 hours.

Its 52-week high and low stood at Rs 244.50 and Rs 57.05, respectively.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔