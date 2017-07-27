M&M Tenders For Multibillion Dollar US Post Order

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is in the race for an order of USD 6 billion from the US government for postal delivery vehicles and will submit over a dozen prototypes for road-testing between September and November this year as the process enters its final round.

Earlier, the company has received USD 11 million prototype contract from the government, which were built in Detroit.

Other companies who are in the race of this high-value contract are AM General, VT Hackney, Karsan and Oshkosh Corporation.



If the company bags this contract, it will provide 1.8 lakh vehicles over a six-year period as the postal department liquidates its old fleet.



The expected per vehicle cost will be approx. USD 35,000 and the company also expected to gain from the maintenance and repair contracts.

Mahindra Group has approx. USD 2 billion business in the US. If the contract is awarded, the vehicles will have to be made in the US, as per the conditions stipulated in the tender.

