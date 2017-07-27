Salasar Techno Engineering Moves Southwards

Recently listed Salasar Techno has breached lower circuit for the first time on Thursday. There are only sellers for the stock on the bourses.

The stock opened at Rs 296 per share, up by 3.6%, but breached lower circuit of 5% at Rs 271.45 per share in the first few minutes of trading. The stock was listed at a whopping 140% premium as against its issue price of Rs 108 per share on July 25.

Salasar Techno Engineering has been admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ‘T’ group of securities. The total issue size was 33,21,000 shares. Total bids received stood at 90,67,92,375 shares, whereas total bids received at cut-off price stood at 4,51,42,750 shares.

The company, which is into steel fabrication and infrastructure solutions, had received a huge response for its IPO, with the issue getting 273 times subscription.

The company reported revenue CAGR of 16% over FY13-17. The growth in gross profits, EBITDA and net profit for the period stood at 27%, 24.5% and 43.2%, respectively.

