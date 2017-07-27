HCL Technologies Soars Over 2% Declares Interim Dividend

IT consulting and software player, HCL Technologies on Thursday has declared interim dividend of Rs 2 per share of face value of Rs 2 for FY 2017-18.

The record date of August 4, 2017 has been fixed for the payment of the interim dividend. The payment date for the interim dividend is on August 11, 2017.

Meanwhile the stock gained 2.27% at Rs 911.70 per share on BSE. The stock on NSE attracted a traded volume of 3,58,186 shares and a traded value of Rs 3,248.25 lakh.

The company has a return on equity of 30.21% for 3 years. The company has been maintaining a dividend payout of 27.41%.

HCL Technologies Limited is engaged in providing a range of software development services, business process outsourcing services and information technology (IT) infrastructure services. The Company’s segments include software services, infrastructure management services and business process outsourcing services.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔