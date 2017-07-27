Va Tech WABAG Secures Rs 386 Crore Order

Va Tech Wabag has won an order of Rs 386 crore to design, build and operate order from the Bangalore water supply and sewerage board (BWSSB) for a 150 MLD sewage treatment plant(STP) at K&C Valley in Bengaluru.

WABAG will design and build this plant to meet the stringent guidelines of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) policy mechanism. The plant will be designed based on Activated Sludge Process with Biological Nutrient Removal System and Power Generation.

Post construction of the STP, WABAG will also operate and maintain the plant for a period of 10 years. This plant will help to protect and improve on the natural environment resources in the vicinity of Bellandur lake in Bengaluru.

VA Tech Wabag Limited is a holding company engaged in water treatment field. The company’s principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction and operational management of drinking water, waste water treatment, industrial water treatment and desalination plants.

