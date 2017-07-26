Tata Motors Launches Range Of CVs In Philippines

Tata Motors announced on Wednesday that the company has come up with a range of commercial vehicles in the Philippines in order to expand its presence in the South-East Asian nation.

The company announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Pilipinas Taj Autogroup Inc. This collaboration will offer a new opportunity to cater to the commercial vehicle market in the Philippines with India’s largest and most trusted automobile brand.

Meanwhile, the Pilipinas Taj Autogroup Inc is a business conglomerate engaged in local distribution of motor vehicles in the Philippines.

The range of commercial vehicles includes Tata Prima Range of tractor trailers and tippers, the LPT range of light, medium and heavy trucks, SFC 407, and the mini trucks range of Ace and Super Ace.

The stock was trading at Rs 457.20, up by 0.23% on BSE at 1445 hours. It opened at Rs 457 per share. It attracted a traded volume of 3,15,644 shares and traded value of 852.18 lakh on NSE at 1447.

