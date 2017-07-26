Axis Bank To Acquire Freecharge For Rs 350-400 Crore

One of the largest private lenders in the country, Axis Bank is likely to make a deal to purchase digital payments platform, Freecharge for around Rs 350-400 crore in cash, reported a leading news agency.

Freecharge’s parent, Snapdeal is in talks to sell itself to its rival Flipkart. Axis Bank would get access to high-quality digital technology along with a popular and widely adopted payment brand by buying Freecharge.

As per the leading news agency, Axis Bank and Freecharge are likely to announce the deal sometime this week. Freecharge was in talks with Paytm to sell itself, but the deal did not get through.

Freecharge is one of the most successful start-ups in the country. Since the start of 2016, the company had been witnessing some problems. Snapdeal had bought Freecharge for around USD 400 million in April 2015 in what was then the largest start-up deal in India.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔