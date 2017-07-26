Ways2Capital Morning Update : Sensex, Nifty Open Mildly Higher

A day after the Nifty hit the historic figure of 10,000, benchmark indices on Wednesday opened marginally in the green.

The Sensex was up 28.89 points at 32257.16, while the Nifty was up 18.35 points at 9982.90. The market breadth was positive as 318 shares advanced against a decline of 110 shares, while 32 shares were unchanged.

Midcap stocks were trading strong, while metal stocks surged on the back of global commodity rally.

Adani Ports, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Vedanta and Hindalco gained the most, while Asian Paints and Axis Bank were the top losers.

Globally, Asian stocks edged up early after Wall Street indexes notched record highs, while the dollar was steady as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day for more clues on its tightening plans.

