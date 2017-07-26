Ways2Capital : Indian ADRs

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Tuesday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.83 percent at USD 15.81 and Wipro gained 1.83 percent at USD 6.12.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank added 0.74 percent at USD 9.54 and HDFC Bank rose 0.85 percent at USD 94.86.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 0.98 percent at USD 35.26 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 0.58 percent at USD 41.76.

