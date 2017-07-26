Ways2Capital Update : F&O Cues

F&O cues:

Nifty 10000 Call added 8.8 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI) on July 25

Nifty 10050 Call added 6.3 lakh shares in OI

Nifty 10000 Put added 4.55 lakh shares in OI

Nifty 9900 Put added 3.88 lakh shares in OI

FIIs in F&O on July 25 (Provisional data from NSE)

FII net sell Rs 998 crore in Index Futures

FII net buy Rs 520 crore in Index Options

FII net buy Rs 282 crore in Stock Futures

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔