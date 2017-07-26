Newsvine

ways2capitaladvisor

ways2capitaladvisor does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1028 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Ways2Capital Update : F&O Cues

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital.blogspot.in
Seeded on Wed Jul 26, 2017 4:02 AM
Discuss:

F&O cues:
Nifty 10000 Call added 8.8 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI) on July 25
Nifty 10050 Call added 6.3 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 10000 Put added 4.55 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9900 Put added 3.88 lakh shares in OI
FIIs in F&O on July 25 (Provisional data from NSE)
FII net sell Rs 998 crore in Index Futures
FII net buy Rs 520 crore in Index Options
FII net buy Rs 282 crore in Stock Futures

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔
Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor