Ways2Capital Update : F&O Cues

F&O cues:
Nifty 10000 Call added 8.8 lakh shares in Open Interest (OI) on July 25
Nifty 10050 Call added 6.3 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 10000 Put added 4.55 lakh shares in OI
Nifty 9900 Put added 3.88 lakh shares in OI
FIIs in F&O on July 25 (Provisional data from NSE)
FII net sell Rs 998 crore in Index Futures
FII net buy Rs 520 crore in Index Options
FII net buy Rs 282 crore in Stock Futures
