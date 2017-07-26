Ways2Capital : Forex | Indian Rupee

Yesterday, the Indian Rupee appreciated marginally by 0.02 percent as traders brace themselves for the release of July’17 FOMC Meeting Statement which will be scrutinized for any change in outlook and hints on when the Fed will start trimming its balance sheet.
USD / INR
64.3975 Day High 64.4450 Day Low 64.3875
EUR / INR
74.8810 Day High 75.0480 Day Low 74.8740
GBP / INR
83.8710 Day High 83.9330 Day Low 83.7650
JPY / INR
5.7554 Day High 5.7610 Day Low 5.7450
