Ways2Capital Closing Update : Sensex Ends At Record High, Nifty Closes Above 10K For First Time Ever

Benchmark indices gained strength in the final hours of trade, with the Nifty closing above 10,000 for the first time ever. The Sensex closed higher by over 150 points.

The Sensex ended up 154.19 points at 32382.46, while the Nifty closed higher by 56.10 points at 10020.65. The market breadth, however, was narrow as 1349 shares advanced against a decline of 1332 shares, while 176 shares are unchanged.

Midcaps too gained in the day’s trade, just a touch short of Nifty’s overall gain. Metal stocks surged on the back of a global commodity rally.

