Aluminium Futures Up On Increased Demand

Aluminium futures were trading higher during the noon trade in the domestic market on Wednesday on pick-up in demand in spot market. Analysts said widening of positions by participants due to pick up in demand from consuming industries in the spot market mainly influenced aluminium prices at futures trade.
At the MCX, aluminium futures for July 2017 contract is trading at Rs 124.15 per kg, up by 0.16 per cent, after opening at Rs 124.90, against a previous close of Rs 123.95. It touched the intra-day high of Rs 125.40.

