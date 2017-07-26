Newsvine

Zinc Futures Dip On Subdued Demand

Zinc futures were trading lower during the afternoon trade in the domestic market on Wednesday as speculators trimmed positions amid easing demand in the spot market. Analysts said offloading of positions by participants on the back of tepid demand in the spot markets, mainly led to decline in zinc prices at futures trade.
At the MCX, zinc futures for July 2017 contract was trading at Rs 181.80 per kg, down by 0.98 per cent, after opening at Rs 183.70, against a previous close of Rs 183.60. It touched the intra-day low of Rs 181.60.

