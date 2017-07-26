Copper Futures Gain On Spot Demand

Copper futures were trading higher during the noon trade in the domestic market on Wednesday amid pickup in spot demand. Market analysts attributed the rise in copper futures to raising of bets by participants following a firming trend in select base metals at the domestic spot markets on pick up in demand from consuming industries.

At the MCX, copper futures for August 2017 contract is trading at Rs 408.10 per kg, up by 0.52 per cent, after opening at Rs 407.00, against a previous close of Rs 406.00. It touched the intra-day high of Rs 414.25.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔