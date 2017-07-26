Indraprastha Gas Hikes Prices To Offset GST Cost

Indraprastha Gas Limited hiked the prices of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi to offset the overall impact on its operational cost after the transition to GST regime.

The change in price would lead to an increase of Rs 1.11 per kg in the consumer price of CNG in Delhi, while Rs 1.27 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The new consumer price of CNG would be Rs 38.76 per kg in Delhi and Rs 44.42 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

While on the other hand, for households, the PNG price revised from Rs 24.86 per standard cubic meter (scm) to Rs 25.19 per scm in Delhi.

The company’s PNG prices would be Rs 26.73 per scm, an increase of 36 paise per scm from existing Rs 26.37 per scm in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

