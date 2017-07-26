Vedanta Trades Near Three-Year High Nifty Metal Index Top Gainer

Nifty Metal index was the top gaining index among the sectoral indices on NSE. The index was trading at 3,279 level, up by 52 points or 1.62%.

Jindal Steel was the top gainer in the index trading at Rs 146 per share, up by Rs 6.2 per share or 4.43%. Vedanta is the second top gainer trading near its three-year high. The stock is in an upward trend as the copper and lead prices in the international market are also surging.

The company recently reported its Q1FY18 results wherein PAT for the quarter came in at Rs 2,270 crore, Y-o-Y increase of 67.2%. Market sentiments are buoyed by the healthy financial results of Vedanta. Metal prices in the international market are strengthening. Copper and Zinc gained 2.6% and 1.7% on London Metal Exchange on Tuesday’s trade.

Other stocks in the index including JSW Steel, NALCO, Tata Steel have been trading in the positive territory higher by over 2%.

