S&P BSE Realty Up By 1.66% Prestige Top Gainer

S&P BSE Realty index was trading higher by 1.66% at 2,206.50 during Wednesday’s trading session at 1043 hours. Prestige was the top gainer on the index, trading higher by 5.30% at Rs 263 per share.

Other realty players including Unitech was trading up by 2.11% at Rs 9.66 per share, Indiabulls Real Estate was trading at Rs 224.20, up by 2.21%; DLF was up by 1.49% at Rs 197.25, Phoenix Limited was up by 1.38% at Rs 517 and HDIL was up by 1.28% at Rs 87.20 per share.

On the other hand, Oberoi Realty was the top loser on the index, trading at Rs 376.25, down by 0.61%. While Sobha was trading lower by 0.10% at Rs 398 and Omaxe lower by 0.07% at Rs 204 per share.

