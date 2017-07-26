Hexaware Tech Launches New Business Unit

Hexaware Technologies Ltd. has announced the launch of its new professional service business unit. The stock of the company was trading up by over 4% during Wednesday’s trade on the BSE.

“This addition comes at a juncture, when Hexaware, with its new brand identity and renewed focus is on a transformational journey, revolutionising IT, helping customers, re-imagine their businesses, reduce IT spend and accelerate digital business transformation, fuelled by innovation and automation,” the company said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

Hexaware Technologies was trading at Rs 257.50, up by Rs 10.40 or 4.21% as at 1206 hours on Wednesday, on the BSE. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.20 times.

It has attracted a traded volume of 14,21,207 shares and traded value of Rs 3,612.57 lakh, on the NSE.

