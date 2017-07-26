Praj-Gevo Joint Development Agreement To Enter Commercialisation Phase

At the BIO World Congress on Industrial Biotechnology taking place in Montreal, Canada, Praj Industries Ltd (Praj) and Gevo, Inc. (Gevo) unveiled a new commercial opportunity in renewable bio products, jointly announcing that Gevo’s proprietary is obutanol technology will now be available for licensing to processors of sugarcane juice and molasses. This follows on the back of Praj’s development work, adaptingGevo’s technology to sugar cane and molasses feedstocks.

A Joint Development Agreement and a Development License Agreement were entered into between Praj and Gevoin November 2015. The goal of these agreements was for Prajto adapt Gevo’s is obutanol technology to using non-corn based sugars and lignocellulose feedstocks. The process technology development was performed at Matrix, Praj’s R&D center located in Pune, India.

