Prestige Estates Surges By Over 4%

Prestige Estates Projects Limited’s shares rose by over 4% during Wednesday's trading session on the back of the report that the company is likely to raise funds by divesting stake across its business verticals, beginning with the commercial and retail portfolios.

The stock was trading up by 4.26% at Rs 259.65 per share on BSE at 1138 hours. It opened at Rs 251.80 per share. The scrip touched its intraday high at Rs 270.45 and low at Rs 250.10.

Its 52-week high and low stood at Rs 291.45 and Rs 141.30, respectively. The company attracted a total traded volume of 6, 43,100 shares and traded value of 1,674.50 on NSE at 1142 hours.

Promoters held 70 per cent stake in the company as of March 2017.

