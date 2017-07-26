Jaypee Group Stocks On A Roll

The Jaypee group stocks, Jaiprakash Associates, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd., and Jaypee Infratech Ltd. were roaring during Wednesday’s trade on the BSE, while Jaiprakash Associates was the top gainer among them.

Jaiprakash Associates was trading at Rs 29.65 per share, up by Rs 2.75 or 10.22% as at 1251 hours on Wednesday, on the BSE. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.06 times. It also traded on new 52-week high value of Rs 29.80.

JP Associates shares rallied about 40% in a month.The stock has been on an upward trend ever since shareholding data showed ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked up 2.5 crore shares, or 1% stake, in the company during the June quarter.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures was trading at Rs 8.40 per share, up by Rs 0.62 or 7.97%. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.42 times and traded on a new 52-week high value of Rs 8.45.

Jaypee Infratech was trading at Rs 25.10 per share, up by Rs 0.85 or 3.51%. The stock traded on new 52-week high value of Rs 25.20.

