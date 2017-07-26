Hindustan Copper Surges Over 7%

Hindustan Copper Ltd. was buzzing during Wednesday’s trade on the BSE. The stock was trading up by over 7% as the red metal surged to its highest level in more than two years, driven by expectation that demand from China will fuel a global shortage amid plans by the nation that it will curb waste metal imports.

Hindustan Copper was trading at Rs 70.35, up by Rs 4.15 or 6.28% as at 1235 hours on Wednesday, on the BSE. The stock has witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 5.89 times. The stock attracted a traded volume of 29,50,769 shares and traded value of Rs 2,054.92 lakh on the NSE.

Normally, Hindustan Copper sets benchmark copper prices among primary producers in India. Revised every month based on price movements on the LME, currency rates, transportation costs and demand in local markets, copper prices in India move in tandem with global markets.

