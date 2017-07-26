National Fertilizers Dips Over 6% On Offer For Sale Move

National Fertilizers stock has dipped over 6% at Rs 74 per share on BSE during morning hours on Wednesday. The share price of the company witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.10 times.

The government said it will sell 15% stake in the state-run fertiliser company at a floor price of Rs 72.80 per share, which was at 7.67% discount to Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 78.85 per share.

On Wednesday, the offer is open only for institutional investors. Retail investors can put in their bids on Thursday. The government owns 89.71% stake in NFL. The sale of 7.35 crore shares or 15% stake would fetch about Rs 530 crore to the exchequer.

On NSE, the stock attracted a traded volume of 12,11,378 shares and Rs 896.18 lakh. The company has been maintaining a dividend payout of 21.63%.

